Gurnick Academy Provides Literal and Metaphorical Building Blocks

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' Sacramento Campus joins the Children's Receiving Home (CRH) to continue the partnership, providing literal and metaphorical `building blocks.'

Gurnick's Sacramento campus recently reached out to CRH's Danielle McGarrity, Development Director, to continue a partnership between the two organizations set in motion last year. "We aim to continue delivering on our promises to work with the Sacramento youth in building and securing a better future. We cannot forget to give grace towards everyone affected by this Pandemic, including our children," explains Abraham Cicchetti, campus director. As an in-kind donation, large Lego-like equipment or children's building structures were offered to CRH before the holiday season. McGarrity was thrilled and instantly knew how to use the formations.

More than play structures, the equipment represents a vision cast last May during Sacramento's annual Big Day of Giving, Mr. Cicchetti, and his dedicated staff. While offering funding and mentorship at the agency's Sacramento headquarters, Cichetti also held out a neighborly hand on behalf of the Academy. Cicchetti spoke of an alliance—a space for children to think about something else, be mentored, learn about healthcare, and have fun.

Donation of transportation

Thinking of children and their mental health given the current global situation

Building stimulates creative thinking

Building blocks to a better future

"The Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento plays a unique role for the Sacramento area's survivors of abuse and neglect. We provide total care for all aspects of the injuries suffered and use play therapy to encourage them to open up and share their stories," says Catarina Juan Fishman, Ph.D., clinical director. "These blocks are a tremendous recreational as well as a therapy tool for our clinical team. They will be great for all of our kids, and especially those who need help in the fine and gross motor skill areas."

Founded in 1944, through a cooperative effort of the Junior League of Sacramento and the Rotary Club of Sacramento, CRH has risen to meet the specific needs for over 76 years.1

# # #

Press contact: Cindy R. Chamberlin, Gurnick Academy SEO/corporate writer. cchamberlin@gurnick.edu

Gurnick Academy is a private academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys.



Citation:

1 n.d. "What We Do and Who We Are." Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento. (Accessed May 5, 2021.)

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment