The Path to Seedless Cannabis: How Triploid Sterile Varieties Can Help Farmers Stop Worrying About Unwanted Pollen

What:

Cutting-edge cannabis science content.

Richard Philbrook, a leading expert on molecular biology, discusses how Dark Heart Nursery has utilized ploidy manipulation to avoid pollination and subsequent seed production in a grow operation. The creation of sterile cannabis varieties could directly lead to reduced production costs and decrease the chances of crop failure. Philbrook compares the yield, performance, and sterility of the triploid cannabis plants to standard varieties.

When:

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:15 am PT

Where:

The 7th Annual Interdisciplinary Cannabis Science Event

Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego, CA

Who:

Richard Philbrook, Scientist – Molecular Biology, Dark Heart Nursery

About The Emerald Conference

Now in its 7th year, The Emerald Conference is the original, longest running interdisciplinary cannabis science event. It is the forum for discussion on discovery science, as well as how science and data support best practices in cultivation, production, and quality assurance. The Emerald Conference has become a must-attend event for decision-makers in analytical testing, extraction science, research and development, cultivation science, formulations, and pre-clinical research. https://theemeraldconference.com/

About Dark Heart Industries

Dark Heart’s mission is to empower growers to thrive by pioneering innovative products and services. Since 2007, Dark Heart Nursery has been a leader in cannabis genetics, producing starter plants for nearly 10% of all the cannabis grown legally in California. Today, Dark Heart Industries is also leading the industry in genetic breeding and plant pathology, working toward the establishment of new cannabis seed technologies and the eradication of the HLVd viroid and other chronic plant pathogens. For more information, visit DarkHeartIndustries.com

