Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 12 months of 2021

Over 12 months of 2021, Grigeo AB group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investicijų valdymas UAB achieved the consolidate sales turnover of EUR 163.2 million. It is by EUR 33.6 million more than over 12 months of 2020.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 13.6 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 1.3 million less than in the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 12 months of 2021, decreased by EUR 2.5 million and reached EUR 23.7 million.

Over 12 months of 2021, Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) sales amounted to EUR 67.6 million, which is by EUR 3.9 million more than in the same period in 2020.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 2.9 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 7.0 million lower than in the same period in 2020.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 5.9 million and, if compared with the same period in 2020, decreased by EUR 8.8 million.

The following table summarizes 12-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million Group Company 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue 163.2 129.6 25.9% 67.6 63.7 6.1% EBITDA 23.7 26.2 -9.6% 5.9 14.8 -59.8% Profit before tax (EBT) 13.6 14.9 -8.6% 2.9 9.9 -71.0%

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 12 months of 2021 (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 58 01

