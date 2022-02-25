EdenLoop (NFT Marketplace) Listing on Digifinex

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdenLoop—an open-designed NFT Marketplace has announced its listing on global cryptocurrency exchange “Digifinex” on February 28.

Edenloop is the only Ethereum-based NFT open marketplace in Korea, led by Kim Heon-bae (CTO of EdenLoop) who was the former vice president of Samsung Electronics.

According to the foundation, EDEN LOOP TOKEN (ELT) is a governance token issued for EdenLoop ecosystem. ELT wallet opens for deposits on February 28, 01:00 (UTC), and market opens for trading on February 28, 06:00 (UTC).

The project is replenished by strategic investments and has drawn public’s attention due to the partnerships with big names in Korea: COEX, the largest exhibition company, Gana Art Gallery, icon of Korea’s art gallery, and also Samsung Electronics.

BlockLoop System is an NFT search engine operating on the blockchain ecosystem which works similarly to Google’s Web Crawler. The system works on Ethereum, Polygon, Klayton ecosystems and more, that connects the marketplaces resulting in decentralized trading. Users may search and trade NFTs at once, effortlessly in such convenient searching environment.

Rewards of transactions done by BlockLoop System will be given as ETH, MATIC, KLAY, and more, while royalties will be given as ELT or HELT (utility token). This system is built where sellers, buyers, resellers, and auction traders, owners too, will be rewarded in ELT.

Not to mention EdenLoop is designing the VisualLoop System, which is combined with WebGL technology to provide various Metaverse service. The platform will serve as a decentralized Metaverse in this growing and expanding centralized Metaverse ecosystem.



Website: https://edenloop.net/



