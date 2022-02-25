Annual report 2021: Agillic completes the year with 20% ARR growth and positive EBITDA

Announcement no. 2 2022

Copenhagen – 25 February 2022 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its financial results for Q4 2021 and annual report 2021.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:

”When we presented the Agillic Reboot 2.1 Strategy in January 2021 we made three financial promises; double-digit growth in ARR, a positive EBITDA, and a positive cash flow from operations. 12 months later I am proud to see that we already have fulfilled the first two and are well on our way in achieving the last. We have achieved a positive EBITDA for the second year in a row, a top of the guidance-range total ARR of DKK 55.7 million, representing a growth of 20% from 2020, and an all-time high number of clients of 97 end of 2021. A solid cash position of DKK 20.6 million ensures that no further financing is needed in the next period.

During 2021 we have made great progress in our internationalisation, we have won new clients and formed new partnerships, and we have added new strategic competence in sales, C-level management, and Board of Directors. All in all, we have all the prerequisites to do great things in 2022 and beyond.”

Key figures and ratios

2021 2020 2021 2020 DKK million YTD YTD Change Q4 Q4 Change INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 45.0 43.8 3% 10.8 10.5 3% Revenue transactions 6.7 5.6 20% 2.7 1.4 93% Other revenue 1.1 1.2 -8% 0.3 0.4 -25% Total revenue 52.8 50.6 4% 13.8 12.4 11% Gross profit 45.1 44.2 2% 10.7 10.7 0% Gross margin 85% 87% - 78% 86% - Employee costs -30.4 -31.1 -2% -8.5 -7.2 18% Operational costs -14.0 -12.8 9% -4.7 -2.9 62% EBITDA 0.7 0.3 - -2.5 0.6 - Net profit for the period -11.7 -7.9 48% -5.8 -1.3 346% FINANCIAL POSITION Cash 20.6 16.3 26% 20.6 16.3 26% ARR DEVELOPMENT ARR subscriptions 45.7 40.7 12% 45.7 40.7 12% ARR transactions 10.0 5.8 72% 10.0 5.8 72% Total ARR1 55.7 46.5 20% 55.7 46.5 20% Change in ARR (DKK) 9.1 -8.6 9.1 -8.6 Change in ARR (%) 20% -16% 20% -16%

1. ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period

Financial guidance 2022

The Company’s financial guidance is latest confirmed at the release of the Q3 2021 interim information on 22 October 2021. The guidance on Total ARR is now updated with specification on guidance for ARR on subscriptions and ARR on transactions.

DKK million 2022 Revenue 57-63 EBITDA -3 to +3 ARR subscriptions 56-60 ARR transactions 9-10 Total ARR 65-70

Strategy going forward

As formulated in the Reboot 2.1 strategy Agillic pursues growth through winning and retaining clients, internationalisation through a two-pronged go-to-market model, and cooperation with best-of-breed technology partners and global solution partners. Apart from Denmark, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, Norway, Sweden, and North America. Our target clients are digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses in industries such as retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO and charities, and subscription businesses in e.g. entertainment & gaming, energy and utilities, media & publishing, and technology, software & cloud.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands an omnichannel marketing automation platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions, and thereby create the most impactful, meaningful, and profitable customer experiences.

Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales units in Berlin, Malmö and Oslo, and development units in Cluj-Napoca and Kiev.

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

2019 2020 2021 DKK million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 9.3 10.5 10.6 10.8 12.0 10.8 10.5 10.5 11.3 11.9 11.0 10.8 Revenue transactions 3.1 3.4 2.2 2.4 2.2 0.8 1.0 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.8 2.7 Other revenue 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 Total revenue 12.8 14.3 13.0 13.7 14.7 11.8 11.7 12.4 12.6 13.3 13.1 13.8 Gross profit 9.7 11.1 10.1 10.8 11.9 11.1 10.6 10.7 11.2 12.1 11.1 10.7 Gross margin 76% 78% 78% 79% 81% 94% 91% 87% 89% 91% 85% 78% EBITDA -3.5 -4.8 -2.7 -4.3 -0.4 0.6 -0.4 0.5 0.7 2.2 0.4 -2.5 Net profit -5.9 -8.6 -4.0 -6.5 -2.7 -0.5 -3.4 -1.4 -2.3 -0.5 -3.1 -5.8



BALANCE SHEET Cash1 2.7 1.0 -1.0 -4.0 -6.1 15.2 14.8 16.3 23.8 22.0 18.6 20.6 Total assets 36.1 40.5 40.9 37.8 38.4 59.3 55.7 63.8 67.2 69.5 65.7 67.9 Equity -2.1 -10.5 -14.3 -20.6 -18.7 -1.4 -4.6 -5.8 3.2 2.9 1.0 -5.7 Borrowings 10.5 16.3 21.3 24.4 28.5 28.3 28.9 28.9 25.8 28.6 28.2 27.2



CASH FLOW Cash flow from operations -5.9 -3.9 -4.1 -1.0 -4.4 -1.7 1.7 5.0 -1.6 1.2 0.0 6.1 Cash flow from investments -3.1 -3.9 -3.4 -3.2 -3.3 -2.8 -3.2 -7.6 -2.8 -2.5 -3.8 -2.0 Cash flow from financing -0.6 6.2 5.4 1.2 5.5 25.9 1.0 4.2 11.8 -0.5 0.4 -2.0 Net cash flow -9.6 -1.6 -2.1 -3.0 -2.2 21.4 -0.5 1.6 7.4 -1.8 -3.4 2.1



EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS Employees end of period 60 63 67 64 64 61 57 53 50 49 47 44 Clients end of period 73 79 77 81 84 83 79 82 86 91 92 97



ARR & SAAS METRICS ARR subscriptions 40.7 44.5 43.0 45.5 47.0 43.6 40.1 40.7 42.4 43.2 44.0 45.7 ARR transactions 12.6 13.8 8.7 9.6 8.9 3.3 4.0 5.8 4.2 4.8 7.3 10.0 Total ARR2 53.3 58.2 51.7 55.1 55.8 46.9 44.1 46.5 46.6 48.0 51.3 55.7 Change in ARR (DKK) 3.2 5.0 -6.5 3.4 0.8 -8.9 -2.8 2.4 0.1 1.4 3.3 4.3 Average ARR3 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 Yearly CAC4 0.8 0.5 0.3 Months to recover CAC5 18 12 8

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.

2. ARR, i.e., the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.

3. Average ARR, i.e. the average Total ARR per client.

4. Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e., the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of

costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year.

5. Months to recover CAC, i.e., the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the

acquisition cost.

