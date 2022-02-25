Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 55 200 shares during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 25 239 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 February 2022
|10 061
|41.79
|42.40
|41.36
|420 449
|18 February 2022
|7 539
|41.67
|41.92
|41.42
|314 150
|21 February 2022
|16 200
|40.96
|41.72
|40.16
|663 552
|22 February 2022
|15 200
|39.32
|39.48
|38.80
|597 664
|23 February 2022
|6 200
|39.98
|40.30
|39.98
|247 876
|Total
|55 200
|-
|-
|-
|2 243 691
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 February 2022
|2 800
|42.43
|42.58
|42.26
|118 804
|18 February 2022
|4 985
|41.82
|42.06
|41.58
|208 473
|21 February 2022
|5 454
|41.84
|42.12
|41.62
|228 195
|22 February 2022
|3 502
|40.42
|40.46
|40.38
|141 551
|23 February 2022
|8 498
|40.52
|40.92
|40.14
|344 339
|Total
|25 239
|-
|-
|-
|1 041 362
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 536 shares. On 23 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 596 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
