Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French





Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 55 200 shares during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 25 239 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 February 2022 to 23 February 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 February 2022 10 061 41.79 42.40 41.36 420 449 18 February 2022 7 539 41.67 41.92 41.42 314 150 21 February 2022 16 200 40.96 41.72 40.16 663 552 22 February 2022 15 200 39.32 39.48 38.80 597 664 23 February 2022 6 200 39.98 40.30 39.98 247 876 Total 55 200 - - - 2 243 691









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 February 2022 2 800 42.43 42.58 42.26 118 804 18 February 2022 4 985 41.82 42.06 41.58 208 473 21 February 2022 5 454 41.84 42.12 41.62 228 195 22 February 2022 3 502 40.42 40.46 40.38 141 551 23 February 2022 8 498 40.52 40.92 40.14 344 339 Total 25 239 - - - 1 041 362

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 536 shares. On 23 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 596 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment