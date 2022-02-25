Proactive news headlines including Tietto Minerals, Blue Star Helium, Emperor Energy and Vango Mining

Sydney, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has added more bonanza-grade intersections to its tally from infill drilling on the main Abujar Shear within its 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, including 503.85 g/t gold within 10 metres at 51.75 g/t at AG Core. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has received approval from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) for its Sammons Ranch Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has completed an amplitude versus offset (AVO) analysis of the Kipper and Golden Beach Gas Sands across the Vic/P47 Permit and Judith Gas Field, indicating an additional gas play in the area may extend over 500 vertical metres. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has completed the second phase of drilling at the Skyhawk open-pit in the Marymia Gold Project of Western Australia, intersecting wide bands of high-grade gold zones that confirm the potential for an open-pit approach to the resource. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd’s (ASX:ALK) first stage of resource drilling at its Boda Prospect in Central New South Wales is nearing completion. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Hyundai Engineering Corporation Co., Ltd (HEC) to exclusively negotiate the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) and the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the Dubbo Project in NSW. Click here

Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, ASX:SLM) has continued to demonstrate the size of a large copper system at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile, intersecting copper sulphide mineralisation in all three diamond holes drilled at the project so far. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has initiated the first patient in the third dose level of the chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) phase 1 trial at the City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organisations in the United States. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has begun testing operations at the Rafael 1 well in the Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia, with initial clean-up flow underway. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has signed a joint co-operation agreement with the Mid West Ports Authority (MWPA) to secure future use of facilities and services at the key mid-west resources sector port facility. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured firm commitments from investors to raise $5 million through an issue of 72.4 million new fully paid shares priced at $0.069 per share. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com