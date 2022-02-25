Walther Thygesen will retire from the Royal Unibrew Board of Directors

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 2/2022 – 25 FEBRUARY 2022

Walther Thygesen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S, announced in Company Announcement No 6/2021 on 12 February 2021 that he intended to step down from the Board of Directors no later than at the Annual General meeting in 2022.

Today, Walther Thygesen has informed the company that he will retire from the Board of Directors following the publication of the company’s Annual results for 2021 on 1 March 2022.

Walther Thygesen joined the Board of Directors in 2010 and has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since the beginning of 2018.









