Ventricular Assist Device Market [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 2.24 Billion, with healthy 8.9% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ventricular assist device market size was USD 1.12 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.23 billion in 2021 to USD 2.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Ventricular Assist Device Market, 2021-2028.”

Industry Development

February 2021: CARMAT has gained sanction for the usage of novel version of its artificial heart in the Early Feasibility Study (EFS). This novel variety comprises specific enhancements in the prosthesis and the wearable system grounded on clinical experience attained in the PIVOTAL study.





Ventricular Assist Device Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.24 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.23 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Type, By Procedure, By Geography Growth Drivers Based on our analysis, the global market exhibited a stellar growth of -9.19% in 2020 compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019. The sudden rise in CAGR is attributable to this market’s demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over. The factors such as the increasing prevalence of heart failure, awareness regarding treatment for heart failure and rising applications of these devices in heart failure are contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.





Ventricular Assist Device Market Growth Factors:

Heart failure is among the dominating reasons of mortality globally, impacting over 1-2% of the population in western nations. As per the American Heart Association (AHA), the occurrence of heart failure is estimated to augment at a substantial development pace by 2030, in the U.S. is expected to reach over 8 million patients.

Furthermore, in 2020, across the world, over 5.5 million people are predicted to be impacted by heart failure. Mentioning the surging number of patients experiencing the condition, numerous producers are undertaking initiatives for the obtainability of ventricular assist devices.





Regional Insights

The Ventricular Assist Device Market size in North America stood at USD 0.45 billion in 2020. The leading nature of this regional market is accredited to the growing implementation of advanced diagnostics for the identification of heart failure and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in this region.

Europe held the second-largest ventricular assist device market share and is anticipated to rise at a substantial CAGR owing to the growing investments in the market pooled with fresher product promotions.

The market in the Asia Pacific displayed a higher CAGR owing to the progressions in the healthcare amenities and encouraging government strategies.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Berlin Heart GmbH (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Cardiac Assist, Inc. (U.S.)

Jarvik Heart, Inc. (U.S.)

ReliantHeart (U.S.)

ABIOMED (U.S.)

Sun Medical Technology Research Corp (Japan)





Ventricular Assist Device Market Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Cardiac Surgeries, By Region/Country, 2020 New Product Launches, By Key Players Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Recent Key Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions, Key Players

Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Left Ventricular Assist Device Right Ventricular Assist Device Bi-Ventricular Assist Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Pulsatile Flow Continuous Flow Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Bridge to Transplant (BTT) Bridge to Candidacy (BTC) Destination Therapy (DT) Bridge to Recovery (BTR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Ventricular Assist Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Left Ventricular Assist Device Right Ventricular Assist Device Bi-Ventricular Assist Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Pulsatile Flow Continuous Flow Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Bridge to Transplant (BTT) Bridge to Candidacy (BTC) Destination Therapy (DT) Bridge to Recovery (BTR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S.



By Product



Canada



By Product







