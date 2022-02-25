Motorcycle Helmet Market Size [2022-2028] | to hit USD 20.09 billion with extraordinary 14.2% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Motorcycle Helmet market size is projected to grow from USD 7.92 billion in 2021 to USD 20.09 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.2% during the 2021-2028 period. As per our expert researchers, stringent guidelines concerning road safety executed by governments combined with augmented consciousness regarding head injury are fundamental aspects driving the motorcycle helmet market growth.

Pandemic to Cause Decline in Product Sales Backed by Stay-at-Home Guidelines

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 triggered massive ambiguity and panic in global industries. In order to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the world have accepted lockdown interferences and severe social distancing norms. With the intensifying spread of the COVID-19 virus, people across the globe began practicing social distancing, which began movement limitations and assembly and production series to close.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 20.09 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 7.25 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Growth Drivers Rising Number of Motorbikes and Sports Two-wheeler Enthusiasts to Fuel Market Growth Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market





Rising Number of Motorbikes and Sports Two-wheeler Enthusiasts to Fuel Market Growth

In established countries, two-wheelers are mainly utilized for recreational happenings and therefore more often possessed in addition to a car. Moreover, in emerging nations, a motorcycle is often used as a basic medium of transport. Bikes are attaining a stronghold in the commercial sector as well. They are primarily utilized for food delivery and delivery of e-commerce products. Also, post lockdown, the demand for bikes has increased noticeably owing to the bike-sharing business attaining momentum. This pooled with the growing consciousness on-road protection is expected to boost the Motorcycle Helmet Market growth during the forecast period.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109





Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region are Studied

In terms of product type, the market is divided into full face, half face, and open face. A full-face helmet covers the entire head, the base of the skull, and the chin's front. Therefore, it held the largest share.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline.

In terms of region, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Quick Buy - Motorcycle Helmet Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104109





Asia Pacific holds the maximum motorcycle helmet market share, accounting for USD 6.15 billion. It is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The rest of the world ranked as the second-largest market. The rest of the world comprises Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Africa is estimated to contribute substantially toward the growth of the motorcycle helmet market.

Europe was the third-largest market in 2020. In the first three quarters of 2021, motorcycle registrations in the region grew by 10.6%, tallying 792,819 units.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

Shark Helmets (Marseille, France)

ARAI Helmets (Saitama, Japan)

Manufactures Tomas SA (La Palma, Spain)

Nolan Helmets SpA (Bergamo, Italy)

Shoei Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Bell Helmet (Illinois, U.S.)

Studds Accessories Ltd. (Haryana, India)

Schuberth GmbH (Lower Saxony, Germany)

Steelbird Helmets (Delhi, India)

Dainese SpA (Colceresa, Italy)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109





Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Full Face

Half Face

Open Face

By Distribution:

Online, Offline

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109





Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Technological Developments

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

Continued…





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us: