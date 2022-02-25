Global HVAC System Market Growth Trends and Forecasts 2022-2026: Rapid Transformation of IoT Within HVAC Industry

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC System Market Global Forecast to 2026, by Cooling Equipment, Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Implementation Type, Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HVAC system market size was estimated to be USD 197.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 271.5 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth in smart homes is expected to create demand for HVAC systems. An HVAC system is used in smart homes for controlling air temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake. It helps maintain better airflow and comfortable temperatures in every room. In a smart home, one can monitor the system performance and respond to system-generated alarms from local or remote locations.

VRF Systems: The fastest cooling equipment of the HVAC system market.

Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are the early adopters of VRF technology, which is the major reason for the large size of the market in APAC. VRF systems are used in multifamily residential buildings, hotels, and schools. The high efficiency, design flexibility, and long operational life of VRF systems are expected to fuel the market growth.

Furnaces: The fastest heating equipment of the HVAC system market.

The market for furnaces is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the furnaces segment is mainly driven by their low initial cost, higher lifespan, and increasing demand in residential applications. The residential segment dominated the HVAC system market for furnaces. Government grants and rebates for homeowners on replacing old heating equipment with new furnaces are expected to increase the demand for furnaces in residential applications. For instance, the British Columbia (BC) government offers rebates of up to USD 700 to homeowners for a new gas furnace.

Air handling units: Largest growing ventilation equipment of HVAC system market

The rising use of air-handling units in commercial buildings, hospitals, and universities is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The market for air purifiers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2026. The demand for air purifiers is growing due to degrading air quality. Further, people are more exposed to high risks of contracting respiratory and other cardiovascular diseases due to the rising air pollution. Increasing health concerns among people regarding air contamination are expected to drive the demand for air purifiers globally.

