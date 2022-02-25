Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2027: Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-surgical skin tightening market size was valued at USD 1180.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1783.02 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period.



The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin. The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on expansion and launches of innovative products in the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the non-surgical skin tightening market

Launch of New Technologically Advanced Products

Growing Adoption of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices

Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures in Men

Growing Focus Towards Physical Appearance

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size of the non-surgical skin tightening market?

What are the latest trends in the global non-surgical skin tightening market?

Who are the key players in the non-surgical skin tightening industry?

Which region has the highest share in the non-surgical skin tightening market?

What are the segments covered in the non-surgical skin tightening market?

The non-surgical skin tightening market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Age Group

Gender

End-User

Geography

Market segmentation by Product

Laser-Based Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Radiofrequency Devices

Others

Market segmentation by Age Group

< 35

35-65

> 65

Market segmentation by Gender

Female

Male

Market segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Beauty Clinics

Key Vendors

Sisram Medical

Bausch Health Companies

Cutera

Cynosure

El.en

Fotona d.d

Merz Pharma

Lumenis

Other Prominent Vendors

Venus Concept Canada

Meyer-Haake

Aesthetics Biomedical

Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh

BISON MEDICAL

BTL Aesthetics

ENDYMED

F Care Systems

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers

Sciton

ThermiGen

Brera Medical Technologies Srl

GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist

Cartessa Aesthetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y108ia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.