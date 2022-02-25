Outlook on the Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics APAC Market to 2028 - Increasing Usage of At-home Monitoring Devices Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics in the Asia-Pacific is likely to progress with a CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast years from 2021 to 2028. China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of APAC together constitute the market in this region.



The market in Singapore is emerging, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and the integration of technology in its healthcare system. There is a designated sleep center in the country, named SingHealth Duke-NUS Sleep Centre, where the patients of the SingHealth institution are referred to seek sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis is made using various techniques, like polysomnography testing and cardiorespiratory testing. The center also offers CPAP therapy and oral appliances therapy for sleep apnea treatment.



The market in South Korea is primarily driven by advancements in technology. For instance, various local companies, like NuEyne and Ybrain, are working on developing wearable devices to treat sleep apnea. Moreover, advancements in sleep diagnosis also include the utilization of piezoelectric sensors for pulse oximetry in sleep apnea patients. Further, COPD is one of the leading causes of death in the country, among people aged 80 years or older. This is a major health concern. With the expected increase in the population of the older adults, the demand for sleep apnea devices in South Korea is expected to increase, thus benefiting market growth.



The noteworthy players in the sleep apnea therapeutics and diagnostics market are BMC Medical Co Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical Inc, Cadwell Industries Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Smiths Medical Inc, Somnomedics GmbH, and Teleflex Incorporated.



