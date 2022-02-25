Global Syngas Market (2022 to 2028) - Size, Forecast, Insights and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syngas Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during 2022-2028. This report on global syngas market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global syngas market by segmenting the market based on gasifier type, feedstock, technology, end use and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in syngas market are provided in this report.



Market Drivers

Growing demand from chemical industry

Development of underground coal gasification (UCG) method

Increasing environmental consciousness

Market Challenges

Processing of gas at a surface

Synthesis gas purification

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Syngas Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Syngas Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Syngas Market by Gasifier Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Fixed Bed

5.3. Entrained Flow

5.4. Fluidized Bed



6. Global Syngas Market by Feedstock

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Coal

6.3. Natural Gas

6.4. Petroleum

6.5. Pet-Coke

6.6. Biomass and Waste



7. Global Syngas Market by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Steam Reforming

7.3. Partial Oxidation

7.4. Auto-Thermal Reforming

7.5. Combined or Two-step Reforming

7.6. Others



8. Global Syngas Market by End Use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Power Generation

8.3. Chemicals

8.3.1. Ammonia

8.3.2. Gas to liquid

8.3.3. Hydrogen

8.3.4. Methanol

8.3.5. N-Butanol

8.3.6. Dimethyl Ether

8.4. Liquid Fuels

8.5. Gaseous Fuels



9. Global Syngas Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Rest of the Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 Iran

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Air Products and Chemicals

13.2.2 Air Liquide

13.2.3 BASF SE

13.2.4 BP PLC

13.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell

13.2.6 Siemens

13.2.7 The Linde Group

13.2.8 General Electric

13.2.9 Dakota Gasification Company

13.2.10 SynGas Technology LLC

13.2.11 TechnipFMC PLC

13.2.12 OXEA GmbH

13.2.13 Yara

13.2.14 John Wood Group

13.2.15 ECUST

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo1sor

