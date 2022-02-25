English Finnish





SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: FERDINAND S.àr.l.

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Henri Österlund

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10471/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3365 Unit price: 2.5 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3365 Volume weighted average price: 2.5 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com