$1.2 Bn Intracranial Aneurysm Market (2021 to 2026) by Type, Condition, Treatment Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19

The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.
The growing prevalence of strokes and hemorrhages followed by the increasing incidences of hypertension and artery wall disorders amongst the individuals are propelling the growth of the Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market. The increase in healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, rising sedentary lifestyle, and increasing chronic diseases are expected to fuel the market.
Similarly, the preference for minimally invasive procedures with the availability of medicines and devices boosts market growth further.
Additionally, the increasing healthcare funding by government bodies, the adoption of advanced technologies in medical devices, and the growing research and development activities are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
However, high treatment costs and unrecognized brain aneurysm symptoms are likely to restrain the market growth.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is segmented further based on Type, Condition, Treatment Type, End-User, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified as Surgical Clipping, Endovascular Coiling, Flow Diverters, and Others.
- By Condition, the market is classified as an Unruptured Aneurysm and Ruptured Aneurysm.
- By Treatment Type, the market is classified as Medication and Surgery.
- By End-user, the market is classified as Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Stryker Corp has launched its Surpass Evolve flow diverter (a 64-wire cobalt-chromium flow diverter) in the US for redirecting blood flow and handling aneurysm healing. - 24th August 2020
2. Raumedic introduces an intracranial pressure monitoring device - Raumed Home for patients seeking ICP monitoring at home. - 13th November 201
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Strokes and Hemorrhages
- Increasing Incidence of Hypertension and Arteriosclerosis amongst Individuals
- Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Restraints
- High Treatment Cost With High Risk of Aneurysm Recurrence
- Unrecognized Symptoms of the Brain Aneurysm
Opportunities
- Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Novel Devices
- Increasing Healthcare Funding by Government Bodies
- Rise in Research and Development Activities
Challenges
- Commercialization of the Products in the Developing Economies
