The Global Structured Cabling Market is Expected to Reach USD 14.22 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

The Global Structured Cabling Market is estimated to be USD 11.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.22 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Structured Cabling Market is driving due to growing government investments in communication infrastructure, rising trend of data center convergence is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing demand for high-speed connectivity systems and devices is fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, the availability of wireless technology as a substitute communication system and the high cost associated with fiber optics restrict the market growth.



Furthermore, rapid growth in the LED lighting system, growing adoption of FTTH/FTTP owing to the faster and uninterrupted flow of data, and transition from Analog to IP-Based systems will create opportunities for the market. Moreover, retrofitting with existing infrastructure and lack of awareness about product quality are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Structured Cabling Market is segmented further based on Cable Type, Solution Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Cable Type, the market is classified into Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, Category 7, Category 7A, and Category 78.

By Solution Type, the Structured Cabling market is classified into Product, Service, and Software.

By Vertical Type, the Structured Cabling market is classified into IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Hospitality, Banking, Industrial, and Transportation.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. NEXANS partnership with Parkwind to provide turnkey business continuity services to four of its offshore wind farms in Belgium - October 05, 2021

2. CommScope introduced ARRIS SURGboard G34 and G36 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 routers that help in upgrading and future-proof their home network for optimum performance - October 04, 2021

3. Corning, Inc collaborate with AT&T to extend investment in fiber infrastructure, expand U.S. broadband networks, and accelerate 5G deployment - September 28, 2021



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Market Influencers

Drivers

Growing Government Investments in Communication Infrastructure

Rising Trend of Data Centre Convergence

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Systems

Restraints

Availability of Wireless Technology as a Substitute

High Cost Associated with Fibre Optics

Opportunities

Rapidly growth in the LED Lighting System

Growing adoption for FTTH/FTTP due to Faster Data Flow

The transition from Analog to IP-Based System

Challenges

Retrofitting with Existing Infrastructure

Lack of Awareness About Product Quality



