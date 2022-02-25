Global Cloud Analytics Market to 2028 - Growing Usage of Mobile Apps During the Covid-19 Pandemic Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Analytics Market by Component, Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Descriptive, Diagnostic), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Education, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report titled provides in-depth analysis of the cloud analytics market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The global cloud analytics market is expected to reach $104.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing data connectivity through multiple cloud platforms, increasing availability of cloud-based solutions at affordable prices, and growing digitalization and rise in Big Data. The lack of in-house IT expertise offers significant growth opportunities for the cloud analytics market. However, security & privacy concerns and lack of reliability on web-based solutions obstruct the growth of this market up to some extent.



Based on component, the cloud analytics market is classified into solutions and services. In 2021, the solutions segment commanded the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. Growth in adoption of customer analytics and sales & marketing analytics solutions and rising advertising and marketing campaigns through social media platforms are driving the growth of this segment.



Based on type, the cloud analytics market is classified into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, descriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics. In 2021, the descriptive analytics segment commanded the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. The growing need for businesses to retrieve insights from historical data to make effective business decisions related to investments in new product launches is expected to drive market growth. However, an upsurge in tech-savvy businesses and the growing significance of precise data forecasting and validation to maximize revenue are expected to drive the predictive analytics segment.



Based on deployment mode, the cloud analytics market is classified into public, private, and hybrid. In 2021, the public segment commanded the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. The surge in the implementation of public cloud services, particularly by start-ups, and the growing shift of enterprises towards work-from-home culture are expected to drive the segment's growth. However, the hybrid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on industry vertical, the cloud analytics market is broadly classified into BFSI, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, telecommunication, education, utilities, and other industry verticals. In 2021, the BFSI industry commanded the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. An increase in reliability on web-based solutions of enterprises and a growing number of fin-tech start-ups demanding cloud-based solutions are expected to drive the growth of this market in the BFSI industry. Additionally, increasing developments in technology giving rise to smart devices, software, and newer social media platforms which are further expected to be used extensively in the BFSI industry for numerous applications, is expected to drive the growth of the cloud analytics market in the BFSI industry with fastest CAGR over the forecasted period.



Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global cloud analytics market in 2021. The large share of North America is primarily attributed to the large investments for modernization and up-gradation of cloud-based software solutions, increased usage of innovative connected devices, a strong network of cloud computing technology providers, and high acceptance of cloud analytics services across numerous industries verticals.



Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of companies demanding cloud services, increasing adoption of social media platforms, and growing awareness amongst businesses regarding the cost benefits of cloud computing services are rising demand for cloud analytics solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.



The key players operating in the global cloud analytics market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Google, LLC (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.), Salesforce.Com (U.S.), SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), MicroStrategy (U.S.), Cloudera (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), Sisense (U.S.), Atos (France), Qlik (U.S.), and among others.



