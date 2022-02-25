Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

25 February 2022

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

Downing ONE VCT plc (“Company”) announces that, on 25 February 2022, it allotted 571,857 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.25p per share paid on 25 February 2022.



The shares were issued at 61.65p per share (being the unaudited net asset value as at 31 January 2022 of 62.9p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 March 2022.