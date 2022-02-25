RAADR Announces Live Version of the RAADR Parental 2.0.5 Monitoring App Now Available for Public Download in the Google Play Store

Company Expects Organic Download Growth of the App to Accelerate for Most of Calendar Year 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today that the RAADR Parental 2.0.5 Monitoring App is now available for download at the Google Play store for Android users. RAADR’s app is also undergoing final review at the Apple store and expects that the app will be available at Apple’s App Store for all IOS users over the next few days.

RAADR is fulfilling its core mission statement. “The Company is making social media a safer and less threatening place for children.” The company is committed to continuously innovating the social media space in a safe and meaningful way with the huge impact this app will have on children’s safety. Android users can immediately download the RAADR 2.0.5 Parental Monitoring APP at the Google Play store.

Based on initial feedback and market data, RAADR expects widespread and organic download growth over the first 6 months of the app’s availability on the Google Play store. The availability of the app and the completion of all developmental work and testing is a result of many years of hard work and dedication to making the internet a safer place for children by RAADR’s management team and consultants.



Key features of the app include:

Simple and easy to use sign-up screen

Built-in ability to add multiple children to your account, up to 5 child profiles can be created and monitored

Artificial intelligence

Image recognition

Key word recognition

Ability to monitor children across the entire internet including multiple social media platforms simultaneously

Real time alerts

This is a big moment for RAADR shareholders, given the fact that the app will be used by thousands of users by March 2022. The company expects a minimum of 100,000 downloads in 2022 but that number can easily surpass 500,000 downloads as the app becomes popular among parents and if the app continues to get organic publicity on social media which is expected.



After a user downloads the app, they can immediately upload images of their child, enter their child’s social media addresses, and submit keywords which will be uploaded to the backend architecture within seconds of submission. Featuring real time image alerts and keyword alerts, the app’s primary purpose is to help parents protect their kids on the internet from inappropriate behavior and threatening behavior such as bullying.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., explained, “Today is the most important day in our company’s history. I personally understand how important it is to stamp out bullying. I would personally like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly on this app over thousands of hours of development and testing. Our work to make the internet a safer place for children will never stop!”

Mr. DiMartino continued, “There is no group of people that understand bullying and how social media can be used as a weapon more than athletes. Many athletes are subject to bullying on social media and many athletes are even subjected to death threats. As a result, and for the first time ever, we are announcing our intent to form a first of its kind athletic advisory panel consisting of current and former professional athletes. The purpose of this athletic advisory panel is to accelerate publicity for our app and our company’s mission statement so that we can eliminate online bullying.”



RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.



Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com.



Media Contact:

Jacob Dimartino,

jacob.d@raadr.com