Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 February 2022 £42.52m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 February 2022 £42.52m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 50,402,145

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 24 February 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 84.37p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 83.86p

Ordinary share price 70.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (17.03%)