IVECO BUS to provide up to 253 buses for city of Prague

Turin, 25 February 2022. IVECO BUS, a brand of Iveco Group (MI: IVG) and a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches, has signed three framework agreements with DPP, the Prague Public Transit Company, for the supply of up to 253 buses between 2022 and 2027 for the Czech Republic’s capital.

The agreements cover the purchase of three different IVECO BUS models to meet the needs of DPP: up to 10 CROSSWAY Low Entry 14.5m, up to 100 STREETWAY 12m and up to 143 STREETWAY 18m buses.

The STREETWAY and CROSSWAY have both been designed to provide maximum economic and operational efficiency and are renowned for their comfort, with the Low Entry concept guaranteeing excellent accessibility for all passengers entering and exiting the vehicle. All the buses will be equipped with the latest Cursor 9 engine developed by FPT Industrial, Iveco Group’s global brand that specialises in propulsion systems, ensuring that the vehicles comply with Euro VI standards and guaranteeing over 95% NO x conversion efficiency.

“Our historic bonds with the Czech Republic, where we operate our major bus manufacturing plant in Vysoké Mýto, make us particularly proud today. Thanks to these important agreements, our buses will serve in Prague – as in most European capitals – thousands of passengers every day, in safety and comfort. A further demonstration that IVECO BUS’s diverse and competitive offer can suit the most varied mobility needs of any municipality”, said Domenico Nucera, President Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website: www.ivecogroup.com

