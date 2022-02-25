Continuous Penetration of On-demand Food Delivery for High Growth Potential in Southeast Asia

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study assesses on-demand food delivery in Southeast Asia, with a focus on the platform-to-consumer segment. The key countries discussed are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.



On-demand food delivery is a door-to-door and online-to-offline service. Service operators integrate the value chains of catering merchants and consumers and seamlessly aggregate them on an online platform. Generally, service operators have their fleets (or delivery partners) for picking up takeaway orders from merchants and delivering them to consumers. Or, the platform provides takeaway order and payment systems, while catering merchants offer their delivery services. Consumers can also make payments through digital solutions and cash on delivery.



Penetration of internet and mobile applications is rising. In Southeast Asia, on-demand food delivery services are emerging, especially in urban areas, such as Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and dining restrictions accelerated on-demand food delivery services. The governments of Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, discourage dine-in meals, especially when the number of new cases increases.



Advantages offered by on-demand food delivery operators have increased user loyalty. Regardless of the weather and road conditions, on-demand food delivery is usually available and offers promotions and discounts. In addition, it is an all-in-one service that provides digital payment solutions and seamless last-mile delivery.



Abundant food and merchant choices have increased on-demand food delivery adoption. The platforms aggregate more merchants to provide higher geographic density coverage and diversified foods.



The on-demand food delivery market in Southeast Asia is highly concentrated. Main contributors include GrabFood (Grab), Foodpanda (Delivery Hero), and GoFood (Gojek). In 2021, GrabFood and Foodpanda faced aggressive market competition, especially in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. GoFood is a major participant in the Indonesian market. Other notable participants include Deliveroo in Singapore and Line Man in Thailand; ShopeeFood is an emerging vendor.



In the study, the analyst highlights the gross merchandise value (GMV) of on-demand food delivery and provides a forecast to 2030, based on the forecast discussion for Southeast Asia. In addition, the analyst defines current market trends, market share, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, key service operator profiles, and future market trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Definition

Key Growth Metrics

Key Socio-Economic Indicators of Southeast Asia

Growth Drivers in Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery

Growth Restraints in Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery

Key Findings of Total Market - Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery

Key Findings of Major Countries - Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery

Current and Future Trends of On-demand Food Delivery in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian Food and Beverage Proportion per Capita in GDP, 2021

Southeast Asian Restaurant & Catering Service Market Snapshot, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery GMV and Monthly Frequent Users, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery GMV Breakdown by Location, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery User Penetration Rate, 2021

Competitive Environment - Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Breakdown by Key Service Applications, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Revenue, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Indonesia, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Malaysia, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Philippines, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Singapore, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Thailand, 2021

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Vietnam, 2021

SWOT Analysis of Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market

Value Chain Analysis of Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery

Business Model of Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery GMV Forecast, 2020-2030

Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Forecast Discussion

On-demand Food Delivery Service Company Profile - Grab

On-demand Food Delivery Service Company Profile - FoodPanda

On-demand Food Delivery Service Company Profile - Gojek

3. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Super Applications for Further Industry Convergence

Growth Opportunity 2 - The Ever-Improving Quality of Life for Consumers' On-Demand Food Delivery Service Demand

Growth Opportunity 3 - Continuous Penetration of On-demand Food Delivery for High Growth Potential in Southeast Asia

Companies Mentioned

Deliveroo

FoodPanda

Gojek

Grab

ShopeeFood

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwwv8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.