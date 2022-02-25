Global Medical Wellness Market and Medical Recruitment Market Products, Segmentation, Size-Share 2022 | Emerging Trends, Development Status, Healthy CAGR, Growing Demand, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis 2027

Pune, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global Medical Wellness Market Analysis and Insights: The global Medical Wellness market size is projected to reach US$ 7188490 million by 2027, from US$ 4837520 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Global "Medical Wellness Market" Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Medical Wellness industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Medical Wellness market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Medical Wellness market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver's analysis.

Scope of the Medical Wellness Market Report:

Wellness describes itself as complete physical mental and social well-being. It comprises all the components used to lead a healthy life. Wellness is multidirectional and constitutes social, emotional, physical, spiritual, intellectual and emotional wellbeing.

Global Medical Wellness key players include Massage Envy, Steiner Leisure Limited, World Gym, etc.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, Beauty Care and Anti-Aging is the largest segment, with a share about 20%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Franchise, followed by Company Owned Outlets.



The Major Players in the Medical Wellness Market include: The research covers the current Medical Wellness market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Massage Envy

Steiner Leisure Limited

World Gym

Fitness World

Universal Companies

Beauty Farm

VLCC Wellness Center

Nanjing Zhaohui

Edge Systems LLC

HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD

Gold's Gym International

Bon Vital

Kaya Skin Clinic

The Body Holiday

Kayco Vivid

Arashiyu Japanese Foot Spa

Enrich Hair & Skin

WTS International

Biologique Recherche

Guardian Lifecare

Healthkart

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Beauty Care and Anti-Aging

Preventative, Personalized Medicine and Public Health

Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss

Rejuvenation

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Franchise

Company Owned Outlets

The Medical Wellness Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Medical Wellness business, the date to enter into the Medical Wellness market, Medical Wellness product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Medical Wellness?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Medical Wellness? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Medical Wellness Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Medical Wellness market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Wellness Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Medical Wellness market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Medical Wellness Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Medical Wellness market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Study II:

Global Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Insights: The global Medical Recruitment market size is projected to reach US$ 86190 million by 2027, from US$ 56950 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

Global "Medical Recruitment Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Medical Recruitment market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Medical Recruitment Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Medical Recruitment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Medical Recruitment market growth and effectiveness.

About Medical Recruitment Market:

Medical Recruitment offers recruiting services for the healthcare industry.

Global Medical Recruitment key players include Recruit Group, Impellam (Medacs Global), LinkedIn, Independent Clinical Services, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 5%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Online is the largest segment, with a share nearly 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Healthcare Professionals, followed by Pharmacy, Medical Research, Paramedical Staffs, etc.



The Major Players in the Medical Recruitment Market include:

Recruit Group

Impellam (Medacs Global)

LinkedIn

Independent Clinical Services

Robert Walters

DRC Locums

Cpl Resources

Your World Healthcare

Page Personnel

Monster Worldwide

TFS Healthcare

DHI Group

CareerBuilder

51job

Zhaopin

MM Enterprises

C & A Industries

Apex K.K.

Right Step Consulting

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Medical Recruitment market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Medical Recruitment market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Online

Offline

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Healthcare Professionals

Paramedical Staffs

Medical Research

Pharmacy

Regulatory and Quality

Other

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Medical Recruitment market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Medical Recruitment market in terms of revenue.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Medical Recruitment market?

What was the size of the emerging Medical Recruitment market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Medical Recruitment market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Medical Recruitment market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Medical Recruitment market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Medical Recruitment market?

Global Medical Recruitment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Medical Recruitment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Medical Recruitment Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Medical Recruitment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

