B2B Sharing Economy Growth Opportunities 2022: Manufacturing-as-a Service with B2B Sharing Model for Greater Economic Returns

Businesses have already realized that sharing assets will bring not only multiple, sustainable added values but also financial and social benefits. Consumption within businesses will shift from the ownership model to the usership model.



Businesses have realized that reducing the use of natural resources through sharing helps bring down CO2 emissions and carbon footprints. Shift in consumption model from ownership to usership within businesses, rapid adoption of digital technology, the realization of economic benefit through collaborative consumption, and crowd-sourced assets and services will drive the growth of B2B sharing economy in the future. Sharing economy also opens up new avenues of revenue generation through renting or sharing idle capital-intensive equipment. There has been a surge in the number of start-ups in this space, enabling easy and secure sharing of resources.



B2B sharing will pace up like what B2C sharing is today in the next 10 years: B2B sharing economy will be recognized by big organizations as being one of the profitable routes to revenue from the capital-intensive idle equipment. Smaller and medium-sized enterprises will see B2B sharing economy as a way of reducing cost and minimizing initial set-up investment. Emerging regions will see more growth of the B2B sharing economy. The APAC region will have the highest potential for growth of B2B sharing economy in the next few years. Company and consumer willingness to share assets is highest in this region. Companies functioning within the B2B sharing space will continue to witness increased funding.



This is a comprehensive study on the present and future scenario of sharing economy models within the B2B space and is a detailed analysis of the various business models in the B2B sharing economy space. This research service also covers analysis on the level of investment or funding being injected into the B2B sharing economy space a and the regional prospects of the B2B sharing economy, and the industries which will see the upsurge of the B2B sharing economy. The study also captures future growth opportunities within this space.

Key Issues Addressed

What do we understand about the B2B sharing economy and what are the different business models within this space?

What is the investment and funding potential of the B2B sharing economy over the next decade?

Which industries will see the highest adoption of the B2B sharing economy model and what will be the future impact of this model on these industries?

What new innovations and functionalities will be emerging in this space over the next decade?

What are the key growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?

What are the critical success factors for growth, primarily for companies seeking to enter this space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Mega Trend Universe - Digital Identity Impact

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Sharing Economy in B2B

Trend Opportunity Overview

Key Themes of B2B Sharing Economy

B2B Sharing Economy Model - Marketplace-based Model

B2B Sharing Economy Model - Access-based Model

B2B Sharing Economy Model - On-demand Model

Evolving Trends by Industry

Trend Opportunity - Attractiveness Analysis

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications

Trend Opportunity - Levers

Case Study - Flexible Shared Workspaces

Case Study - B2B Crowd-funding Platform

Case Study - Fleet Sharing

Case Study - Rental-as-a-service

Case Study - Sharing Medical Resources

Case Study - B2B Sharing Marketplace

Trend Opportunity - Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends - Beets Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - B2B Sharing that Enables Supply-chain-as-a-Service for Increased Asset Utilization and Operational Efficiency of Firms within the Supply Chain

Growth Opportunity 2 - Human Resource-as-a-Service will Ensure Huge Cost Savings in the B2B Landscape

Growth Opportunity 3 - Manufacturing-as-a Service with B2B Sharing Model for Greater Economic Returns

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion - The Way Forward

