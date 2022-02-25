Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Voting Results

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online grocery company, held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Election of Directors

All of the nominees for director listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated November 18, 2021 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees Votes for Votes withheld Jonathan Ferrari 39,700,790 (97.055%) 1,204,864 (2.945%) Neil Cuggy 40,888,583 (99.958%) 17,071 (0.042%) Hamnett Hill 40,380,446 (98.716%) 525,208 (1.284%) Donald Olds 39,418,916 (96.365%) 1,486,738 (3.635%) Terry Yanofsky 40,834,106 (99.825%) 71,548 (0.175%) François Vimard 40,885,678 (99.951%) 19,976 (0.049%)

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company for Fiscal 2022. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes withheld Carried 41,909,334 (99.970%) 12,729 (0.030%)

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling customers to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes and to receive their order in as little as 30 minutes. Goodfood customers have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

For further information: Investors and Media