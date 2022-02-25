Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Voting Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online grocery company, held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Election of Directors
All of the nominees for director listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated November 18, 2021 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:
|Nominees
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Jonathan Ferrari
|39,700,790 (97.055%)
|1,204,864 (2.945%)
|Neil Cuggy
|40,888,583 (99.958%)
|17,071 (0.042%)
|Hamnett Hill
|40,380,446 (98.716%)
|525,208 (1.284%)
|Donald Olds
|39,418,916 (96.365%)
|1,486,738 (3.635%)
|Terry Yanofsky
|40,834,106 (99.825%)
|71,548 (0.175%)
|François Vimard
|40,885,678 (99.951%)
|19,976 (0.049%)
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company for Fiscal 2022. The voting results are as follows:
|Result
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Carried
|41,909,334 (99.970%)
|12,729 (0.030%)
