Global Cryptocurrency Market Report 2022-2027 - Industry to Cross a Staggering $32.4 Trillion by 2027, Exploding with a CAGR of 58.4%

The global cryptocurrency market reached a value of US$ 1,782 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 32,420 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 58.4% during 2022-2027.

Increasing digitization across industries represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, easy accessibility to and rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity in daily activities is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, legalization and approval of purchase, sale or trade of virtual currencies in various developed countries are also driving the market growth. With the immense transparency of distributed ledger technology or blockchain, there is minimal risk of fraudulent or unwanted transactions due to human or machine error or data manipulation. This enables all the parties to monitor any changes that are being made during the transaction in real-time, thereby offering enhanced data security and immutability of the transactions.

Additionally, convenient access to online trading platforms that can be used through smartphones is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including growing market capitalization or market cap of the industry, along with the advent of bitcoin cash and bitcoin lite, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cryptocurrency market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, process and application.



Breakup by Type:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Process:

Mining

Transaction

Breakup by Application:

Trading

Remittance

Payment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphapoint Corporation

Bitfury Holding B.V.

Coinbase Inc.

Cryptomove Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Quantstamp Inc.

Ripple Labs Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

