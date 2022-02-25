Global Footwear Industry Insights 2022-2027 - Presents the Financials and Strategies of Leading Players, Including Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Geox, and Skechers USA

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global footwear market reached a value of US$ 224.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 288.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Increasing demand for superior quality footwear along with product innovation and premiumization represent some of the key factors driving the market. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the development of unique designs, while also giving importance to comfort. This has led to the introduction of innovative products which are comfortable as well as fashionable. Increasing interest in sports and inclination towards athletic and physical activities such as jogging have also positively impacted the market growth.

Although online marketing has overpowered physical shopping experience in most consumer goods segments, consumers still prefer to be physically present while buying footwear. This has further led to the proliferation of organized retail outlets and has improved customer-manufacturer interaction. Furthermore, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and enhanced spending capacities of consumers have also catalyzed the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global footwear market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, material, distribution channel, pricing and end-user.



Breakup by Product:

Non-Athletic Footwear

Athletic Footwear

Breakup by Material:

Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Fabric

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Footwear Specialists

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Clothing Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Premium

Mass

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Nike Incorporation

Adidas AG

PUMA

Geox S.p.A.

Skechers USA, Incorporation

Timberland

Crocs Retail, Inc.

Ecco Sko A/S

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global footwear market in 2021?

2. What are the key factors driving the global footwear market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global footwear market?

4. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the product?

5. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the material?

6. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the distribution channel?

7. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the pricing?

8. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the end user?

9. What are the key regions in the global footwear market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global footwear market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdfa2o

Attachment