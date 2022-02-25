Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Industry Forecast, 2026; A $19+ Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market (2021-2026) by Peripheral Device Type, Packaging Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market was estimated to be worth USD 6.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.07 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.8%.



The market drives the demand for building automation and intelligent home/home automation systems. The rising demand by various industries, mainly consumer electronics, includes smart home devices, smartphones, gaming devices, smart appliances, laptops, etc. The growing demand for implementing ultra-low-power microcontrollers in adopting the IoT ecosystem. These are some of the major factors boosting the market's growth.

On the other hand, complexities in device designing in high-speed and power-critical applications, increasing competitors, and various solution providers will be the obstacles in the market's growth. Also, penetration of high-and -low -power microcontrollers compared to ultra-low-power microcontrollers can challenge the market.



Furthermore, the automotive industry is expected to increase demand for the ultra-low-power microcontroller due to technological development and industrial expansion. Increasing initiatives and investment by the government to support IoT projects create potential opportunities for the market to grow. However, Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Devices are also used in different applications such as pressure, temperature, speed, and acceleration signals which will also help the market grow in the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market is segmented based on Peripheral Device Type, Packaging Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Peripheral Device Type, the market is classified into Analog Devices and Digital Devices.

By Packaging Type, the Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller market is classified into 8-Bit Packaging, 16-Bit Packaging, and 32-Bit Packaging.

By End-User Type, the Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller market is classified into Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Server and Data Centre, Telecommunication, and Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Intel Corporation and Juniper Networks collaborate to accelerate open radio access network (ORAN) ecosystem - September 1, 2021

2. Nuvoton Technology Corporation launched NuMicro M031BT/M032BT series includes 5.0 and 2.4 GHz, a low-power BLE dual-mode microcontroller-July 15, 2021

3. Microchip Technology, Inc launched MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem to modernize and develop a workflow for PIC and AVR microcontroller devices- June 23, 2021

4. Ambiq Micro collaborates with Winbond to combine HyperRAM and Apollo4 to deliver ultra-low-power system solutions for wearables and IoT endpoints-May 25, 2021

5. Seiko Espon Corporation develops new S1C31W65 Microcontroller Unit with an ARM Cortex M0+ processor-August 26, 2020

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Companies Profiled

Abelon Systems Limited

Advantec Co Ltd

Ambiq Micro

Analog Devices, Inc

Broadcom Corporation

Elan Microelectronics

Fujitsu Limited

Garz & Fricke

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Holtek Semiconductor, Inc

Marvell Technology, Inc

NEC Corporation

Microchip Technology, Inc

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

NXP Semiconductor NV

ON Semiconductor

Panasonic Corporation

Quantum Leaps, LLC

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rohm Semiconductor

Seiko Epson Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Segger Microcontroller Systems

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Skyworks Solutions, Inc

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc

Toshiba Corporation

XMOS

