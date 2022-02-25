Global Invisible Orthodontics Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Invisible Orthodontics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing popularity of the invisible orthodontics coupled with the growing prevalence of dental conditions are found driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Clear Aligners are Anticipated to Have Significant Growth in the Market

Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are transparent, plastic form of dental braces used to adjust the tooth. Among the product segments, clear aligners are anticipated to have a significant growth rate. The segment growth is primarily driven by the advantages of clear aligners over the traditional metal aligners as they are invisible and more convenient.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of the invisible orthodontics especially in young people likely to drive the market growth. One of the most significant problems in using conventional braces is the maintenance of oral hygiene. The usage of brackets and wires compromise the oral cleanliness.

Besides, customization of the clear aligners using the computer-aided designs to improve comfort is anticipated to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, among the end-user segment, dental clinics are anticipated to have lucrative market growth owing to the increasing number of dental and orthodontic clinics worldwide

North America is Expected to Have the Significant Market Share

North America projected to have significant market share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, presence of key market players and rise in adoption of cosmetic dentistry procedures. Furthermore, the rise in the field of dentistry, 3D printing technologies supporting the growth of the invisible orthodontics market in North America.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for 2015-2016, the prevalence of total caries (untreated and treated) was 45.8% and untreated caries was 13.0% among youth aged 2-19 years in the United States. The growing burden of the dental diseases and adoption of the invisible orthodontics especially in teenagers is projected to bolster the market growth in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a lucrative market growth owing to increasing awareness about available treatment options and increasing healthcare expenditure.

