BEFIMMO SA: Befimmo announces a voluntary public tender offer on all its shares by RE Invest Belgium

- RE Invest Belgium SA, an entity fully controlled by one of Brookfield’s real estate private funds, filed on February 25, 2022 a formal notice with the FSMA for a voluntary public tender offer at a price of €47.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of 51.8% over the closing share price of €31.30 on 24 February 2022
- The Board of Directors has expressed its support for the transaction, subject to review of the final offer prospectus
- Befimmo’s two largest shareholders, AXA Belgium and AG Finance have each entered into a soft irrevocable undertaking to tender Befimmo shares, representing respectively 9.6% and 5.6% of Befimmo's share capital
Click here to read the full press release:
