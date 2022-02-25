BEFIMMO SA: Befimmo announces a voluntary public tender offer on all its shares by RE Invest Belgium

English Dutch French

RE Invest Belgium SA, an entity fully controlled by one of Brookfield’s real estate private funds, filed on February 25, 2022 a formal notice with the FSMA for a voluntary public tender offer at a price of €47.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of 51.8% over the closing share price of €31.30 on 24 February 2022

The Board of Directors has expressed its support for the transaction, subject to review of the final offer prospectus

Befimmo’s two largest shareholders, AXA Belgium and AG Finance have each entered into a soft irrevocable undertaking to tender Befimmo shares, representing respectively 9.6% and 5.6% of Befimmo's share capital

Click here to read the full press release:





Attachment