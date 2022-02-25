Worldwide Dental Infection Control Global Market to 2027 - North America is Expected to Dominate

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Infection Control Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dental Infection Control market is expected to register a CAGR of about 3% over the forecast period.

The rising burden of dental infection and other periodontal diseases, growing demand for dental care facilities and dental surgical procedures, increasing dental care personnel, and technological advancements are some of the factors prevailing the growth of this market.

Key Market Trends

Consumable Segment is Expected to Lead the Market Over The Forecast Period

Based on the product type the market is segmented into Consumable and Equipment. The consumable product segment is by far leading the market and is expected to do so even in the forecast period. Consumables products are intended to be used by end-users such as dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies such as to prevent the risk of infection transmission. Among the before mentioned end users, the largest share of consumable goes to the dental hospitals and clinics for they are effective, disposable, and of low cost.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 19% of children aged 5-19 years suffer from dental disorders. According to one of the CDC's publications, tooth decay is four times more common than asthma among adolescents aged 14 to 17. Hence the high prevalence of dental disorders which subsequently giving rise to the number of dental clinics and hospitals, and ultimately driving the growth of consumables. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing risk of cross-contamination, their short lifecycle, and the high rate of adaption will act as a driver for the growth of this segment.

North America Region is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

Geographically, North America dominates the Dental Infection Control market. The market is expected to register the highest share even in the forecast period. The growing prevalence of dental infections, increasing demand for novel cosmetic procedures and dental surgeries, rising healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and satisfactory insurance coverage is some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

Moreover, increasing initiatives by various regulatory bodies, such as mandatory education and training programs for hospital staff to create awareness about dental infection and its prevention methodology by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are fuelling the growth momentum.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, contributing factors include the rising burden of dental diseases, affordability of treatment, disposable income, and proliferation of dental services.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Ailments and Increasing Number of Dental Surgeries

4.2.2 Increasing Technological Advancements in Dental Sterilization and Disinfection

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulation

4.3.2 Low Per Capita Usage of Dental Services in the Emerging Markets

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.1.1 Sterilization Equipment

5.1.1.2 Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

5.1.1.3 Packaging Equipment

5.1.2 Consumables

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Biotrol

6.1.3 COLETENE Group

6.1.4 Crosstex International, Inc

6.1.5 Danaher

6.1.6 Dentisan

6.1.7 DentsplySirona

6.1.8 GC America Inc.

6.1.9 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

6.1.10 Kerr Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sllrk0