ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 3.00 P.M.

ROBIT PLC’S ANNUAL REPORT, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Robit Plc’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2021 have today been published in Finnish and English in PDF format on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/.

The Annual Report contains Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements 2021. The Financial Statements includes Consolidated Financial Statements, Robit Plc’s Parent Company’s Statements, and the Auditor’s Report.

The PDF file of the Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2021 are attached to this release.

Robit Plc publishes the Consolidated Financial Statement also in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The Consolidated Financial Statement is available in XHTML format at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ and attached to this release.

ROBIT PLC

Arto Halonen

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CFO

+358 400 280 717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

