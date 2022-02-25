Mobile World Congress 2022: Amdocs Expands Services Capabilities Empowering Service Providers to Deliver Amazing Experiences to their End Users

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the expansion of its services capabilities to accelerate the industry’s journey to the cloud, improve business operations, and drive innovative next-generation digital experiences for the end user.



“As a leading digital system integrator for the communications and media industry, Amdocs provides end-to-end, highly sophisticated, DevSecOps services around Amdocs and non-Amdocs applications, as well as cloud operations and hybrid operations at many of the largest service providers around the globe,” said Ronen Levkovich, group president, Amdocs Global Services. “With our experts in specific niches such as user experience, digital software engineering and cloud development experts, we support our customers on their cloud and digital journeys and as they roll out their 5G networks to provide their end users with the amazing experiences they expect.”

From consulting to delivery, quality engineering (testing), operations, systems integration, data services, network development and optimization services, experience design and content services, Amdocs Digital Services engagements range from advising customers on business and technical strategy, designing and implementing particular business solutions, managing specific business operations processes, adopting DevSecOps, migrating applications to the cloud and orchestrating large-scale transformation projects.

The recent acquisition of DevOpsGroup, a boutique UK-based cloud company specializing in engineering, consultancy and training services for enterprises implementing cloud endeavors, geographically complements the high-end expertise gained when Amdocs acquired Sourced Group last year. This move furthermore strengthens Amdocs’ capabilities to support all aspects of customer cloud journeys, including consulting, migration of Amdocs and non-Amdocs applications, cloud-native development, and cloud operations. It also expands Amdocs’ consulting capabilities, which include the experience-driven design methodologies of projekt202, another Amdocs company.

As Amdocs Digital Services helps service providers digitally transform their business and move them to the cloud, the company is leading large-scale, end-to end digital transformation projects at customers around the globe. With its telco-specific experience and knowledge, Amdocs also empowers service providers to transform complex data into an intelligent data foundation, and then through data intelligence use cases, harness this data to drive business value with AI-driven insights.

With self-healing AI-driven automation and autonomous governance solutions, Amdocs also supports the complete quality engineering spectrum of services, from project-based engagements to fully outsourced testing centers of excellence and has won analyst recognition for having the leading market share for quality engineering services for telecom.

Amdocs at MWC

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022.

Media Contact:

Jeff Barak

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com