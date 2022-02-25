Revolo Biotherapeutics To Present New Data at 2022 AAAAI Annual Meeting Demonstrating the Anti-inflammatory Effect of ‘1104 in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that new preclinical data will be presented in a poster at the 2022 American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) annual meeting, which will be held February 25-28, 2022, in Phoenix.



The data demonstrate a marked anti-inflammatory effect of Revolo’s immune-resetting drug candidate, IRL201104, or ‘1104, and its clinical potential to treat the hyperinflammation associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a leading cause of mortality in respiratory infections.

Presentation details

Poster title: IRL201104, a novel immunomodulatory peptide, have a comparable effect to dexamethasone in the inflammation associated to a murine model of ARDS

Poster#: P-464

Presenter: Dr. Jorge deAlba, Senior Director Discovery, Revolo Biotherapeutics

Day: February 27, 2022.

Summary: ‘1104 showed a marked anti-inflammatory effect to treatment which was comparable with current standard of care with the steroid dexamethasone in a murine model. ‘1104 prevented the infiltration of neutrophils into the lungs and significantly reduced the release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines that have been associated with disease severity and progression, in a preclinical model of acute non-allergic lung inflammation.

“The results presented here continue to add to the body of data showing the broad immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties of ‘1104 in a range of models of lung inflammation,” said Jonathan Rigby, Chief Executive Officer of Revolo Bio. “For patients with ARDS this is particularly relevant given that while standard of care treatment with the steroid dexamethasone seems to reduce mortality in severe disease, it is typically associated with adverse effects such as immunosuppression, which can lead to serious secondary infections. We believe ‘1104 may represent an effective, and safer alternative for the treatment of ARDS, by preventing neutrophil recruitment without inducing immunosuppression.”

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein, mTB Chaperonin 60.1 that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio is advancing ‘1104 through two Phase 2 trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic and inflammatory diseases.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function entering a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

About the AAAAI Meeting

The AAAAI annual meeting is organized by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. The AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries.

