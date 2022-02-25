RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY Commences Airbnb Processing and Ukraine Fee Free Remittances

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. has begun processing Airbnb (Nasdaq: ABNB) payments. RevoluSEND and white label partners to offer "fee-free" remittances in support of the people of Ukraine.



RevoluPAY Adds Airbnb Processing

RevoluPAY has added Airbnb to its payment clearance services. Airbnb now joins Expedia, Booking Holdings, Booking.com, Priceline.com, Kayak.com, and Agoda.com, whose payments RevoluPAY has been processing since early 2020 but that had ceased due to COVID19. Airbnb has 5.6 million active listings in 220 countries and 100,000 cities. 150 million people use Airbnb to book vacation stays or experiences (Data: TheZebra.com). The unaudited turnover from an initial processing trial of Airbnb payments ascends to 57,801 euros (approx. CA$ 82,927). When processing Airbnb starts at full potential, allied to the post-covid restart in travel, the Company expects this to be a significant revenue source.

Ukraine Fee-Free Remittances

In support and solidarity of the people of Ukraine, the Company has chosen to provide "fee-free" RevoluSEND remittance services to Ukraine from today until further notice.

RevoluPAY Completes Share Capital Increase

RevoluPAY EP S.L. successfully achieved the paid-up share capital increase to a total of 1,615,000 Euros (approx. 2,336,726 $CA) on the 24th of February 2022. This important advent now clears the way for RevoluPAY EP S.L. to conclude the final steps with the top 4 worldwide card issuer. The Company expects to inform its shareholders of the affiliate member card issuer/acquirer status soon.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 186,419,692 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Steve Marshall"

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO

For further information, contact:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 332 5355

Email: info@revolugroup.com

