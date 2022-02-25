Global Internet of People, Inc. Selected as a Cooperating Institutional Partner to the Luolong District Industrial Development Think Tank in Luoyang City, China

Beijing, China, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that its China-based operating entity, SDH (Beijing) Information Technology Co. Ltd. has been selected as one of the six cooperating institutional partners to the Luolong District Industrial Development Think Tank (the “Luolong Think Tank”) in Luoyang City, by the People’s Government of Luolong District, for a period of three years.

The Luolong Think Tank was launched in February 2022 by the People’s Government of Luolong District for the purpose of accelerating high-quality industry development in the Luolong District by working with selected industry experts, including cooperating institutional partners and individual experts. According to its annual work plan, the Luolong Think Tank’s work will focus on various industries in Luolong District such as raw material production, intelligent equipment manufacturing, electronic devices, biomedicine, big data, and finance. The selected experts will work closely with the government to provide consultations on innovation projects and help with the decision-making processes of these projects to attract investments and promote local industry development.

Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH commented: “The Luolong Think Tank is a major initiative of the district government to promote local industry development. We are honored to be selected as a cooperating institutional partner for the Luolong Think Tank and pleased with the recognition of our services by the People’s Government of Luolong District. We will continue to grow our knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform to deliver more value to our shareholders.”

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc., through its China-based variable interest entity, operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The main offline services SDH offers are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

