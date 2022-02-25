The Ether Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Renewal

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the notice filed by The Ether Fund (TSX:QETH.UN, QETH.U) (the “Fund”) to renew its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”).

The Fund may purchase up to 1,072,590 Class A Units under the NCIB, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 10,725,904 Class A Units as of February 23, 2022. The Fund may purchase up to 214,574 Class A Units in any 30-day period which is 2% of the 10,728,729 Class A Units issued and outstanding as at February 23, 2022.

The Class A Units may be purchased for cancellation from March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023, through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at a price per Class A Unit not exceeding the last published net asset value per Class A Unit. The Directors of the 3iQ, the manager of the Fund, believe that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds. As of February 23, 2022, the Fund repurchased 308,300 Class A units pursuant to the NCIB.

Under the NCIB that expires on February 28, 2022, the Fund purchased 308,300 Class A Units at a volume weighted average price of US$47.95. Purchases were effected through the facilities of the TSX and at such times and in such numbers as determined by 3iQ in accordance with the policies and rules of the TSX. Purchases were also made through alternative eligible trading systems. Between March 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022, the Fund was allowed to purchase a total of 1,018,610 Class A Units, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 10,186,100 Class A Units as at February 18, 2021.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and its digital asset investment funds, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Contact Information

Fred Pye – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units of the Fund are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

