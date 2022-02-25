Unisync Announces Transition to a New Focused Leadership Structure

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”)



Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

Effectively immediately, Michael Smith has been appointed President of UGL, the Company’s managed uniform division, reporting directly to Unisync’s Executive Chairman. Michael currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Operations, a position he has held since 2017. Michael joined UGL in 2010 and has contributed to numerous roles of increasing responsibility. Most notably, under Michael’s leadership, UGL successfully expanded operations of the company to the United States in 2019. Michael currently serves on the board of the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors and holds a dual MBA from the Johnson School of Business at Cornell University and the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University, a HBA from Wilfred Laurier University and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

Recognizing the French speaking needs of our existing and prospective clients, Max Maurice has assumed the position of General Manager of the Quebec Division of UGL which was formed following the acquisition of Montreal based Utility Garments Inc. in 2018. Max first joined UGL as a Vice President in 2019 and has since provided a variety of support roles in Peerless and in UGL. Prior to Unisync, Max had an extensive career in the garment industry where he held a number of senior executive roles, including as President of a Canadian fabric manufacturer and CFO of a major competitor to Unisync. He brings a strong leadership presence to our Montreal operations and will play an active role in the pursuit of new business opportunities in Quebec. Max holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montreal.

Albert El Tassi, who has been Unisync’s minority partner and chief executive officer of Peerless since its acquisition in 2010, will report directly to the Executive Chairman. In 2003 Mr. El Tassi was inducted as a “Member of the Order of Canada” and in 2009 was named to “The Order of Manitoba”. He has received numerous awards for his community service and in November 2012, he was presented with the “2012 Gold Heart Humanitarian of the Year” award from Variety, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba. In 2013 Mr. El Tassi was appointed by the Canada’s Minister of National Defence to the official rank of “Honorary Lieutenant Colonel – The Royal Winnipeg Rifles”. We are honored to have Albert as our partner.

Richard Smith, CPA, CA will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since 2011. Prior to joining Unisync, Richard served as CFO for a number of public and private North American companies. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance degree from the University of Toronto. Richard will report directly to the Executive Chairman.

After consultation with Unisync’s board of directors, Matthew Graham has chosen, for personal reasons, to pursue other opportunities outside of Unisync and will be leaving his current role as CEO effective immediately. We want to take this opportunity to thank Matt for his dedicated service as CEO through challenging times since joining Unisync in April of 2019 and to wish him well in his new endeavors.

And finally, to our employees and shareholders who have supported us through two very difficult years brought on by the pandemic; thank you for your continued support and trust. The worst is behind us, and we and our executive team will continue to concentrate on maximizing the return on shareholder investment.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F Good

Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725 Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.