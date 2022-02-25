Aunalytics Vice President Ryan Wilson to Address How Community Banks Can Leverage Their Data to Gain a Competitive Edge at The ONE Conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that its Vice President of Client Relationships, Ryan Wilson, will present at the Illinois Bankers' The ONE Conference to be held March 3-4, 2022 at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria. Wilson’s presentation, Using Advanced Data Analytics to Personalize Customer Intelligence and Achieve Competitive Advantage, will take place on March 3. Aunalytics will also feature Daybreak™ for Financial Services, its advanced data analytics solution for midmarket banks, at the Illinois conference.



Daybreak for Financial Services offers midsize banks and credit unions the ability to gain customer intelligence to grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

With daily insights powered by the Aunalytics cloud-native data platform, industry intelligence, and smart features that enable a variety of analytics solutions for fast, easy access to credible data, financial services organizations should be able to take data-driven actions such as:

Target the right customer at the right time

Target market more efficiently to a subset of customers and prevent waste

Target high value customers for continued growth

Reach out to customers who are not using or getting the most value out of current purchases to prevent attrition

Win business away from competitors to expand revenue



“It is increasingly difficult for financial organizations to leverage their data and gain customer intelligence that drives higher business value,” said Ryan Wilson, Vice President of Client Relationships, Aunalytics. “Midmarket banks and credit unions in particular aren’t in a position to ‘out tech’ their large national counterparts. Aunalytics provides the data platform and advanced analytics solutions they need, delivered in a side by side model that couples technology with talent and helps them achieve a competitive advantage.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .