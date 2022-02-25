Insights on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Focus on Front-end and Back-end Equipment

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market reached a value of US$ 81.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 145.32 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Semiconductor manufacturing equipment refers to the processing machinery used to produce a variety of electronic and integrated circuits (ICs). Front-end and back-end are two of the most commonly used semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Front-end includes silicon-wafer fabrication, photolithography, deposition, etching, ion implantation and mechanical polishing machines, and back-end includes the machinery for assembly, packaging and testing of integrated circuits. These machines offer various benefits, such as streamlined production, improved yield and reliability, minimal design and manufacturing errors and enhanced workplace safety. As a result, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of products for various industries such as automotive, electronics, robotics, etc.



Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Drivers:

Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Semiconductors are widely used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Furthermore, the increasing demand for hybrid and electronic vehicles (H/EVs) is also contributing to the growth of the market. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used for the assembly of multiple semiconductors on a single chip to minimize electronic interference, dissipate heat and provide enhanced protection to the electronic devices in the vehicle.



Various technological advancements, such as the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Electronics manufacturers are using IoT-enabled silicon-based sensors in the manufacturing equipment that offer remote monitoring capabilities for complex circuit boards. Other factors, including the emerging trend of device miniaturization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on equipment type, front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility, product type, dimension and supply chain participant.



Breakup by Equipment Type:

Front-End

Back-End

Breakup by Front-End Equipment:

Lithography

Deposition

Cleaning

Wafer Surface Conditioning

Others

Breakup by Back-End Equipment:

Testing

Assembly and Packaging

Dicing

Bonding

Metrology

Others

Breakup by Fab Facility:

Automation

Chemical Control

Gas Control

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Memory

Logic Components

Microprocessor

Analog Components

Optoelectronic Components

Discrete Components

Others

Breakup by Dimension:

2D

2.5D

3D

Breakup by Supply Chain Participant:

IDM Firms

OSAT Companies

Foundries

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Taiwan

China

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

India

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Others

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., Plasma-Therm LLC, SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited and Toshiba Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the front-end equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the back-end equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fab facility?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the dimension?

What is the breakup of the market based on the supply chain participants?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Front-End Equipment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Back-End Equipment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Front-End Equipment Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Lithography

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Deposition

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cleaning

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Wafer Surface Conditioning

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Back-End Equipment Market Breakup by Type

8.1 Testing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Assembly and Packaging

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Dicing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Bonding

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Metrology

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Fab Facility

9.1 Automation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Chemical Control

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Gas Control

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.1 Memory

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Logic Components

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Microprocessor

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Analog Components

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Optoelectronic Components

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Discrete Components

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Dimension

11.1 2D

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 2.5D

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 3D

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Supply Chain Participant

12.1 IDM Firms

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 OSAT Companies

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Foundries

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

14 SWOT Analysis



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure

18.2 Key Players

18.3 Profiles of Key Players

18.3.1 Advantest Corporation

18.3.1.1 Company Overview

18.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.1.3 Financials

18.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.2 Applied Materials Inc.

18.3.2.1 Company Overview

18.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.2.3 Financials

18.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.3 ASML Holdings N.V.

18.3.3.1 Company Overview

18.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.3.3 Financials

18.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.4 KLA Corporation

18.3.4.1 Company Overview

18.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.4.3 Financials

18.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.5 Lam Research Corporation

18.3.5.1 Company Overview

18.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.5.3 Financials

18.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.6 Onto Innovation Inc.

18.3.6.1 Company Overview

18.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.6.3 Financials

18.3.7 Plasma-Therm LLC

18.3.7.1 Company Overview

18.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.8 SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.

18.3.8.1 Company Overview

18.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.8.3 Financials

18.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.9 Teradyne Inc.

18.3.9.1 Company Overview

18.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.9.3 Financials

18.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.10 Tokyo Electron Limited

18.3.10.1 Company Overview

18.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.10.3 Financials

18.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.11 Toshiba Corporation

18.3.11.1 Company Overview

18.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.11.3 Financials

18.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

