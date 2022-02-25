Insights on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Focus on Front-end and Back-end Equipment

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market reached a value of US$ 81.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 145.32 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment refers to the processing machinery used to produce a variety of electronic and integrated circuits (ICs). Front-end and back-end are two of the most commonly used semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Front-end includes silicon-wafer fabrication, photolithography, deposition, etching, ion implantation and mechanical polishing machines, and back-end includes the machinery for assembly, packaging and testing of integrated circuits. These machines offer various benefits, such as streamlined production, improved yield and reliability, minimal design and manufacturing errors and enhanced workplace safety. As a result, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of products for various industries such as automotive, electronics, robotics, etc.
Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Drivers:
Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Semiconductors are widely used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Furthermore, the increasing demand for hybrid and electronic vehicles (H/EVs) is also contributing to the growth of the market. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used for the assembly of multiple semiconductors on a single chip to minimize electronic interference, dissipate heat and provide enhanced protection to the electronic devices in the vehicle.
Various technological advancements, such as the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Electronics manufacturers are using IoT-enabled silicon-based sensors in the manufacturing equipment that offer remote monitoring capabilities for complex circuit boards. Other factors, including the emerging trend of device miniaturization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on equipment type, front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility, product type, dimension and supply chain participant.
Breakup by Equipment Type:
- Front-End
- Back-End
Breakup by Front-End Equipment:
- Lithography
- Deposition
- Cleaning
- Wafer Surface Conditioning
- Others
Breakup by Back-End Equipment:
- Testing
- Assembly and Packaging
- Dicing
- Bonding
- Metrology
- Others
Breakup by Fab Facility:
- Automation
- Chemical Control
- Gas Control
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Memory
- Logic Components
- Microprocessor
- Analog Components
- Optoelectronic Components
- Discrete Components
- Others
Breakup by Dimension:
- 2D
- 2.5D
- 3D
Breakup by Supply Chain Participant:
- IDM Firms
- OSAT Companies
- Foundries
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Taiwan
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Singapore
- India
- Others
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Others
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., Plasma-Therm LLC, SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited and Toshiba Corporation.
