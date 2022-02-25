GreyOrange Welcomes Guy Arama as Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , the fulfillment platform leader, today announced the appointment of Guy Arama as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Guy will lead the Marketing team in accelerating hyper-growth for GreyOrange as the fulfillment platform of choice for top global retailers and organizations.



“Guy has extensive experience developing transformational and visionary marketing strategies at high-growth technology companies,” said Samay Kohli, Co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “As GreyOrange continues to accelerate its growth, Guy’s marketing leadership will be critical in driving multifaceted strategies to grow and scale the GreyOrange platform.”

Guy has a proven track record of advancing revenue opportunities and implementing high-impact marketing strategies. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience in marketing, sales and go-to-market experience at prominent technology companies including Microsoft and SAP Concur, both internationally and domestically.

Guy joins GreyOrange most recently from Automation Anywhere, where as Senior Vice President of Field and Partner Marketing where he transformed the field and partner marketing strategy to drive hyper growth, global expansion and sustainable scale up. Prior to that he was Vice President, Global Marketing for SAP Concur, where he built a world-class marketing engine to drive demand generation and growth. Guy also spent 17 years in various global roles with Microsoft across programs, sales, marketing and channel strategy.

“The GreyOrange fulfillment platform allows us to deliver on the scale, complexity and speed required to meet modern fulfillment demands,” said Guy. “GreyOrange will continue harnessing flexible and resilient technology to drive optimal results that fuel the growth and scale our customers want to achieve for their business. I’m thrilled to be part of the exciting future ahead in this high-growth market.”



About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.



