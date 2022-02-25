BioAdaptives Expands Gadolinium Deposition Disease Survey

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT), In reference to the previous Press Release of February 24, 2022, the Company announced today that it will continue providing Pluripain® and monitoring the use of this product by those suffering from the symptoms of Gadolinium Deposition Disease (GDD).

Edward E. Jacobs, M.D., CEO of the Company, stated, “We announced earlier the positive results of the GDD/PluriPain® survey conducted by Stanford University Professor Lorrin Koran, M.D.

“The pioneering work done by Dr. Koran is more properly characterized as a ‘survey,’ rather than a ‘study,’ as previously referenced, because of the use of different research protocols, including, for example, the need for IRB approval, physician supervision and standardized rating scales. The initial survey, which commenced in July 2021, covered a limited number of participants who complied with self-reporting requirements: 9 out of 15 of these participants surveyed reported positive outcomes to Dr. Koran. The 60% positive outcome reported is encouraging and warrants further study, but the use of statistics in such limited surveys should not be considered predictive of results that could be seen from larger numbers of patients.

“Following discussions with our medical consultants, we will continue surveying those suffering from symptoms related to GDD, as well as other, more common, painful conditions, by providing samples of PluriPain® while monitoring the reported effects. The Ayurvedic and TCM ingredients used in our formulas have been used for many centuries and we are confident that this product can be safely used to help manage these symptoms.

“In addition, the voluntary testimonial, previously provided by Regina Sutton, M.D., is a report of her personal, informed experience indicating that PluriPain® has had significant positive effects in managing her symptoms and should not be construed as a recommendation for a treatment for GDD.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

