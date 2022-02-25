Meet Segway at our Inaugural Press Day!

Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot is excited to announce we will be unveiling our newest innovations in the booming industry of Micro-mobility on March 2, 2022!

For 20 years, Segway has thrilled and fascinated the public with its cutting-edge technology and futuristic designs. Our groundbreaking Personal Transporter was so popular that Segway even earned its own entry in dictionaries. Some consider us the “Godfather” of the scooter industry.

Today, we remain at the forefront of innovative modes of personal transportation. That’s why we’re excited to invite you to our grand unveiling of three new categories of electric, battery-powered devices. Smarter technology enables us to showcase their speed, performance, reliability, and innovation across a range of terrain. Watch for details on March 2 about the newly released products, including specifications, descriptions, and photos.

Our Press Day event will be held on March 2nd and in beautiful Southern California. This unique celebration will bring together technology journalists, hi-tech influencers, and Fortune 500 companies. We’d love to have you there, for an exclusive opportunity to test out these new products – as well as our vow to bring a Segway Smile to the face of anyone riding one or racing Segway Go-kart Game together. Moreover, we can offer you one-on-one interviews with:

Alex Huang , Senior Vice President of Segway-Ninebot Headquarter and the President of the Global Business Center Segway-Ninebot, who can discuss Segway innovation strategy and the future of micro-mobility industry.

Tom Hebert, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Segway Inc, who can discuss the business strategy of Segway Inc, the US partnership and important marketing events and company values

If you’re interested to attend our Press Day or would like to receive embargoed release information, please reach out! Contact info is at the bottom of this release.

Follow Segway YouTube channel and watch the Livestream at the Press Day

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc0DXbCFH0b4WDH8pJfaQjg

ABOUT Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise leading the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford, NH, and quickly became the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is a Beijing-based intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator that originated in 2012 and focuses on integrating R&D, production, sales, and service. Segway and Ninebot merged in 2015 and formed Segway-Ninebot. At present, the company’s businesses are operating worldwide, with its most significant subsidiaries being in Los Angeles, Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin. Segway-Ninebot products are offered in more than 80 countries.