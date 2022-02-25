DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL





Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders a dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 1.362 per common share, implying an increase of 57% compared to the prior year and corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 250 million.

The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 13, 2022.

If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 19, 2022, the record date April 20, 2022 on both EXM and NYSE and the payment date May 6, 2022.

