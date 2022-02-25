Icelandair: Registration for Annual General Meeting on 3 March 2022

The Board of Directors has decided that Icelandair Group‘s Annual General Meeting on 3 March 2022 will be held electronically, cf. Article 4.6 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Shareholders who intend to participate electronically in the meeting shall notify the Company with 5 days notice thereof. Registration at the meeting takes place at www.icelandairgroup.com/agm.

The deadline for registration is at 4 PM GMT on Saturday 26 February 2022.

For further information:

Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel

Email: ari@icelandairgroup.is or Tel: +354 661-2188