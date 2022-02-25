English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

25 February 2022 6.00 p.m

Change in the amount of Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares

Lassila & Tikanoja has assigned a total of 24,522 Lassila & Tikanoja shares to 9 participants of the share-based incentive program as a reward payment for the 2021 earning period.

After the transfer, Lassila & Tikanoja holds 661,874 of its own shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

