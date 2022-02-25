UPDATE: XPRIZE Launches the Racial Equity Alliance to Inspire Innovation for Equity and Justice

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPRIZE, the world's leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges, today, launched the XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance (REA), a coalition accelerating solutions for racial, social, and economic justice in the United States.

The XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance seeks to dismantle structural inequity, especially as it relates to the Black Community. Alliance partners represent multiple industries across the private sector, government, academia, and philanthropy.

"The key towards meaningful social change is unlocking human potential," said Damon Woods, XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance Director. "The XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance will leverage collaboration and innovation to produce tangible impact."

The REA is currently designing high-impact incentive competitions and projects across seven primary tracks of work: Economic Empowerment, Education, Health, Food Security, Environment, Workplace Equity and Criminal Justice Reform.

Part of the Alliance's launch is the Ideas Competition, presented by Intel, a four-month, $50,000 challenge to generate ideas for future XPRIZE incentive competitions with the goal of advancing education equity in the United States. Any interested individuals and organizations may register for the Ideas Competition.

The Ideas Competition officially kicks off on February 24, 2022, with a purpose that this and future competition concepts will lead to millions of dollars behind innovative, actionable ideas to fix what's broken.

XPRIZE, in partnership with Presenting Sponsor Intel, and supporting sponsors eBay Foundation, Comcast NBCUniversal, and AARP, as well as 18 partners, continue to build a unique network of inﬂuencers, leaders, subject matter experts, and a Brain Trust that provide the vision and direction of the REA and engage other members of the ecosystem. The REA welcomes new partners and sponsors to join the Alliance and help accelerate this critical body of work.

Learn more at https://www.xprize.org/alliances/racialequity.

###

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is a global future-positive movement of over 1M people and rising, delivering truly radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity. For over 25 years, XPRIZE has used competitions as the most efficient way to leverage philanthropic investment for impact and an exponential return, in some cases multiplying prize purses 10x - 50x. The first-ever XPRIZE competition, the $10 Million Ansari XPRIZE for sub-orbital spaceflight, captured the world's imagination and catalyzed a multi-billion-dollar commercial private space industry. XPRIZE most recently made headlines by launching the largest incentive prize in history, $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal funded by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation on Earth Day 2021, with a goal to rebalance Earth's carbon cycle. In total, XPRIZE has launched 25 competitions with more than $293 Million in prize purses. Join XPRIZE to help create a better future for everyone, everywhere.

Monchiere' Holmes-Jones

MOJO Marketing + PR

(e) mhjones@mojomktg.com

(p) 615-307-1438

Caden Kinard

XPRIZE

(e) caden.kinard@xprize.org

(p) 949-280-0182

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment