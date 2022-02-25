3nm ASIC Miners Most Profitable in the Market

New York, NY, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BITMANU released most powerful cryptocurrency miners in the market, Bitmanu’s product range comprises of BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners that can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. As the first line of 3nm ASIC miners ever built, these rigs offer extraordinarily high hash rates with reasonable energy consumption's. At a time when cryptocurrency mining has become exponentially more difficult, Bitmanu has done well to deliver a suite of game-changing products capable of redefining the profitability of mining.





BITMANU’s flagship product BM Pro mines Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with hash rates of 1950 TH/s, 200 GH/s, 13 GH/s, and 16 MH/s respectively. These hash rates translate into monthly profits of $18k, $20k, $22, and $27k, in the same order.



While designing its products, BITMANU has also focused heavily on ensuring ease of use. As a result, many of the company’s delighted customers are newbies in the field of crypto mining. Some of them have been able to recover their entire investment in less than a month.



To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com/



About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

