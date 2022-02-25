EssilorLuxottica: Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

EssilorLuxottica

Charenton Cedex, FRANCE

Full-Year 2021 Results
Conference Call Invitation

Mr Francesco Milleri, Chief Executive Officer,
Mr Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer,
Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call on:

Friday, 11 March 2022, at 10:30am CET

Dial-in access telephone numbers:

France: 09 70 73 39 58
Italy: 06 9450 1060
Spain: 919 01 16 44
UK: 020 3936 2999
US: 1 646 664 1960
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Access codes:

Analyst – 625 813
Press – 694 712

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation on the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-31737/en

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7am CET on the same day. A presentation will be made available prior to the call and both can be found on our investor relations website:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors

